Trump: Iran to allow 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump announced that Iran will authorize the passage of twenty oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, while negotiations to end the war continue. The president made these remarks in an interview with the Financial Times on board Air Force One, where he also assured that the United States could try to take control of Kharg Island, where Iran concentrates 90% of its crude oil production.

Amidst negotiations with the Iranian regime to put an end to the war that began on February 28, Trump spoke with the aforementioned media outlet regarding the future of the conflict.

While the world is experiencing energy difficulties due to the war, the president announced that Iran will allow twenty Pakistani-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Trump claimed he could "take" the Iranian oil. "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people," he expressed.

On the possibility of taking control of Kharg Island, the president refused to give a clear answer: "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options. It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while." At the same time, he asserted that U.S. forces could take the island "easily."

However, Trump emphasized that indirect negotiations with the regime continue. Through Pakistani emissaries, the White House hopes to reach an agreement before April 6, the date the president set as a deadline for Iran to accept a deal.

The president even said that the regime has acceded to most of the U.S. demands: "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they? We're going to be asking for a couple of other things."

Moreover, Trump asserted that Iran already underwent "regime change" after the removal of the former supreme leader, Alli Khamenei, as well as many top commanders. In contrast, he told the Financial Times that the people they are dealing with are different and "very professional."

On the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, he stated that he could be "dead or in very bad shape." "We've not heard from him at all. He's gone," he added.