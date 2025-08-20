Judge blocks Texas law requiring Ten Commandments to be shown in schools

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2025

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked a state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools starting Sept. 1.

The decision came after at least 16 families of different religious denominations in the state filed suit. They argued that the law would pressure students to adopt a religious scripture favored by the state. In their view, this constituted a clear violation of the separation of church and state.

"Even though the Ten Commandments would not be affirmatively taught, the captive audience of students likely would have questions," Judge Fred Biery of the Western District of Texas wrote in the decision that was first reported by The New York Times.

In that regard, the judge added that "Teenage boys, being the curious hormonally driven creatures they are, might ask: ‘Mrs. Walker, I know about lying and I love my parents, but how do I do adultery?"

At the time of approval that the Ten Commandments would be displayed in schools, the lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, stressed that the intent is to give - in his view - a moral compass to the state's children.

"By placing the Ten Commandments in our public school classrooms, we ensure our students receive the same foundational moral compass as our state and country’s forefathers," Patrick said.