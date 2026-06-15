Singer Oliver Tree was traveling in one of the helicopters that crashed in Rio de Janeiro

Published by AFP 15 de junio, 2026

American alternative pop singer and internet personality Oliver Tree was aboard one of the two helicopters that collided in mid-air on Sunday in Brazil, killing all six people on board, according to a police source who spoke to AFP.

The source shared the passenger list for each aircraft and said the victims could not yet be formally identified, as they suffered severe burns in the accident.

According to firefighters, the helicopters collided in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a suburb west of Rio de Janeiro, and then crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, setting about 20 vehicles on fire.

One of the helicopters was carrying five people, and the other only the pilot.

Among the passengers on the same helicopter as Tree were a Brazilian music producer, an Argentine music video director, and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi.

Tree, 32, with a distinctive bowl cut and an eccentric online persona, was known for hits such as "Life Goes On," "Miss You," and "Alien Boy."

In some of his videos, he combined music with performance, pranks and parodies, internet trolling, and high-risk stunts.

Many fans on social media wondered if the reports of his death in the helicopter crash were just another one of his elaborate pranks.

Tree has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his most popular songs have been streamed more than 700 million times.

In recent days, his Instagram account posted videos of him in Brazil, where he performed in São Paulo on June 6 as part of his tour of more than 30 countries.

His next concert was scheduled for July 1 in Lisbon.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere previously stated that there were “foreign nationals on board one of the planes,” without providing further details.