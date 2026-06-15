Texas under flood alert: Storms and extreme heat add pressure to the 2026 World Cup

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de junio, 2026

Weather authorities are closely monitoring central and southern Texas due to an episode of heavy rain that is causing flash flooding in several areas of the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for large areas of south-central Texas, including Austin and San Antonio, due to the advance of a slow-moving cold front combined with abundant tropical moisture. Forecasts indicate widespread accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of rain, although some isolated areas could exceed 5 and even 8 inches.

Authorities have warned of the risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas, at water crossings, along streams, and on vulnerable roads. In addition to heavy rain, the storms could produce frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Could this affect the World Cup?

For now, there is no direct threat to the 2026 World Cup, but weather conditions could cause occasional disruptions to tournament-related activities, especially in Texas.

Recent experience shows that thunderstorms represent one of the greatest operational risks for matches. Under the country’s current safety protocols, any detection of lightning within the safety radius may require the temporary suspension of matches, training sessions, or fan activities.

In fact, World Cup-related disruptions have already been reported. In Houston, one of the tournament’s main host cities, authorities decided to temporarily close the FIFA Fan Fest due to bad weather and the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

In addition to storms, another factor of concern to organizers and experts is the extreme heat. Various weather forecasts predict high temperatures and high humidity levels at several U.S. venues over the coming weeks, conditions that could affect both players and fans.