9 de diciembre, 2024

Taylor Swift closed her 'The Eras Tour,' which lasted about 21 months, on Sunday. The final concert of her 149 show global tour was held in Vancouver, Canada.

According to estimates, Swift's tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. The figures, confirmed by The New York Times (NYT), mean double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history. It is a new milestone in the concert industry.

The information was confirmed by the singer's production company.

"While the financial details of the Eras Tour have been a subject of constant industry speculation since tickets were first offered more than two years ago — through a presale so in-demand it crashed Ticketmaster’s system — Swift has never authorized disclosure of the tour’s numbers until now," NYT detailed.

According to the data ,at least 10,168,008 people attended the concerts. The largest single-night attendance was recorded on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia, with 96,006 attendees.

Meanwhile, Swift's eight performances at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, where she performed more times than any other location, drew a total of 753,112 people, a figure comparable to the combined audience for all her shows in Seattle.

For media outlets such as the New York Times, the tour figures are just a demonstration of what they consider a success for the singer. They claim it is a phenomenon comparable to "Michael Jackson in his heyday in the '80s."