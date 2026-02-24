Diplomacy in action: Rubio meets with Caribbean leaders at historic CARICOM meeting

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de febrero, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to travel this week to the Caribbean to participate in the 50th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from the 24 to 27 February 2026, official sources confirmed.

Rubio, who will represent the United States before the leaders of the 15 CARICOM member states, plans to hold meetings with heads of government and senior Caribbean officials to address shared priorities such as regional security, cooperation against illegal immigration and illicit trafficking, as well as economic growth, health and energy security across the region.

Washington's commitment to prosperity in the Western Hemisphere

According to the State Department's statement, the goal of the visit is to reaffirm Washington's commitment to work closely with Caribbean countries to strengthen stability and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere, amid a geopolitical context that has seen increased U.S. attention on the region following recent events in Venezuela and Cuba.

The CARICOM summit - an intergovernmental organization created to promote cooperation among its members on economic, political and social issues - will also bring together more than 200 delegates and serve as a forum to discuss issues such as health security, energy, sustainable development and foreign relations in an increasingly challenging global context.