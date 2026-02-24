Diplomacy in action: Rubio meets with Caribbean leaders at historic CARICOM meeting
The head of state, who will represent the country before the leaders of the 15 CARICOM member states, is scheduled to hold meetings with Caribbean heads of government and senior officials to address shared priorities such as regional security, cooperation against illegal immigration and illicit trafficking.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to travel this week to the Caribbean to participate in the 50th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from the 24 to 27 February 2026, official sources confirmed.
Rubio, who will represent the United States before the leaders of the 15 CARICOM member states, plans to hold meetings with heads of government and senior Caribbean officials to address shared priorities such as regional security, cooperation against illegal immigration and illicit trafficking, as well as economic growth, health and energy security across the region.
Politics
Vance praises Rubio and assures there is 'no conflict' between them
Israel Duro
Washington's commitment to prosperity in the Western Hemisphere
According to the State Department's statement, the goal of the visit is to reaffirm Washington's commitment to work closely with Caribbean countries to strengthen stability and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere, amid a geopolitical context that has seen increased U.S. attention on the region following recent events in Venezuela and Cuba.
The CARICOM summit - an intergovernmental organization created to promote cooperation among its members on economic, political and social issues - will also bring together more than 200 delegates and serve as a forum to discuss issues such as health security, energy, sustainable development and foreign relations in an increasingly challenging global context.
Politics
Washington imposes visa restrictions on Chilean officials who ‘undermine regional security’
Diane Hernández
Rubio's visit and the message for the Caribbean
The visit comes at a time of intense U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region, including calls for a common stance among Caribbean countries on the Cuba and Venezuela regimes, as well as strengthening partnerships in the face of shared challenges such as illegal migration and transnational crime.