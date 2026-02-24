Maryland sues DHS and ICE over plan to convert warehouse into immigration detention center

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de febrero, 2026

The state of Maryland filed a lawsuit Monday against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over plans to convert a large warehouse into an immigration detention center. In a video, state Attorney General Anthony G. Brown stated that the president's administration Donald Trump purchased an 825,000-square-foot facility in Washington County, near Williamsport, with the intention of housing undocumented immigrants there. As stated by Brown in his video, the purchase and planned conversion were carried out without the environmental review and public comment period that, he contends, is required by federal law.

"This facility sits near Semple Run, a state waterway that feeds into Canuck Bacheg Creek and ultimately the Potomac River. The surrounding waters are home to state protected fish. Two ecologically significant areas identified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources lie within a half mile of the site. The existing sewer infrastructure was built for a warehouse, not for 1,500 people. A facility this size would generate nearly four times more wastewater than the site was designed for, risking sewage overflows on the property and backups throughout the community" Brown said.

Governor's support

The lawsuit by Maryland comes amid increased scrutiny over the expansion of ICE facilities, including concerns previously expressed by lawmakers in Washington, DC, regarding a proposed detention center in the nation's capital. The legal action was supported by several leading political figures, including Democratic Governor Wes Moore, who expressed his support in a statement explaining, "No administration is above the law. Our people must be heard when the federal government makes decisions that affect their health, their safety, and their communities."

In his video, Brown also argued that the potential increases in traffic, the effects on air quality and the additional burden on local emergency services were not adequately evaluated. Similarly, the Maryland attorney general pointed to past problems at ICE detention centers, citing measles outbreaks, sewer system failures and other dangerous conditions as examples of systemic concerns.