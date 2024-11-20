Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant and member of Tren de Aragua accused of brutally murdering Laken Riley was found guilty on all charges in a court in Athens, Ga.

"Judge Patrick Haggard handed down the guilty verdicts on a range of charges, returning to the bench just 19 minutes after the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments," reported The New York Post, which followed the case.

In addition, it was learned that the sentencing phase is scheduled for this afternoon. The immigrant faces a minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Riley was found dead with a blunt force injury to the head and half-naked. The investigation indicated that the victim, who was playing sports on her college campus when she died, was repeatedly hit with a rock, aside from having signs of sexual assault.

On the third day of the trial against Ibarra, footage was shown of the minutes leading up to Riley's murder. Her mother, Allyson Phillips, cried in court as it played.