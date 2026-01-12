New York: Some 15,000 nurses go on strike to denounce working conditions
"We are prepared to continue to provide patient care throughout the strike," vowed the Mount Sinai group, which deemed NYSNA's demands "excessive" and said it "cannot accept them."
About 15,000 nurses started a strike Monday at three major private hospitals in New York to protest their working conditions, especially regarding safety and social benefits.
Authorities declared a state of emergency in the face of the walkout, which - according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) - was called after negotiations for a new agreement were blocked following months of dialogue.The union says this is the largest nursing strike on record in the city.
Nancy Hagans, NYSNA president, accused hospital managers of "prioritizing profits over safe patient care."
"Excessive" demands
Workers on strike picketed in front of NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai hospitals. Faced with the situation, the affected facilities discharged or transferred some patients, suspended certain surgeries and hired temporary staff.
Mamdani supports the strike
New York's socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, expressed his backing for the nurses, noting that their work deserves recognition and calling on both parties to immediately resume negotiations and act in good faith.
In January 2023, some 7,000 nurses had already staged a three-day strike that culminated in agreements to address staffing shortages.