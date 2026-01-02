'I will govern as a Democratic Socialist': Mamdani embraces his progressive agenda at his inauguration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de enero, 2026

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City. During his inaugural address, the 34-year-old progressive promised to govern as a "Democratic Socialist" and bring back "the era of big government." The event was attended by several progressive figures, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Letitia James and Bernie Sanders, who was even in charge of swearing in the new mayor.

Mamdani, who went from an assemblyman to NYC's most powerful official in a matter of months, became the youngest mayor to take office in more than a century and the first Muslim to hold the post. He is also the first mayor to wear a beard since 1913.

Prior to the keynote address, some speakers celebrated Mamdani's agenda and the unique nature of his election. For example, AOC asserted that NYC's neighbors elected "historic and ambitious leadership in response to unsustainable and unprecedented times."

For his part, writer Cornelius Eady read a poem dedicated "to my trans, queer, foreign students of color at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville."

Then came Senator Bernie Sanders' turn, who insisted on raising taxes for the highest incomes: "Demanding that the wealthy and big corporations start paying their fair share of taxes is not radical, it's exactly the right thing to do." Meanwhile, attendees chanted "tax the rich."

Precisely, it was Sanders who was in charge of swearing in Mamdani, who swore on the Koran, the holy book of Islam. Hours earlier, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, he had already been officially sworn in by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Sanders had already done the same with former mayor Bill de Blasio at his second inauguration.

"I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical"

Mamdani arrived at the event with his wife, Rama Duwaji, in a yellow cab. After being cheered by his supporters as he took the stage, the mayor embraced his progressive agenda and his central campaign promises.

"I was elected as a Democratic Socialist and I will govern as a Democratic Socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical. As the great Senator from Vermont once said, what's radical is a system which gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life. We will strive each day to ensure that no New Yorker is priced out of any one of those basic necessities," he said.

"Because this is the government of New York, by New York, and for New York. Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try. To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this. No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives," the new mayor added.

Finally, Mamdani promised to expand on the legacy of some of his predecessors, particularly the belief that "New York could belong to more than just a privileged few."

"It could belong to those who operate our subways and rake our parks, those who feed us biryani and beef patties, picanha and pastrami on rye. And they knew that this belief could be made true if only government dared to work hardest for those who work hardest. Over the years to come, my administration will resurrect that legacy," he concluded.

Outgoing mayor Eric Adams attended the event and was booed by Mamdani's supporters, who, interestingly, did not mention Donald Trump once.

Among his main proposals are the creation of a network of state supermarkets, establishing an alternative public safety force to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), freezing rent prices, raising the corporate tax from 7.25% to 11.5% (although it would need the endorsement of the State Assembly) and transforming 50 schools into climate resilience centers.