With broad bipartisan majority, House passes three appropriations bills totaling $174 billion

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de enero, 2026

The House of Representatives passed a $174 billion spending package, pushing away the possibility of another government shutdown at the end of the month. The vote yielded broad bipartisan support, with 397 in favor and only 28 opposed. It will now move to the Senate, where it is expected to pass easily.

The spending package was pushed by the House Appropriations Committee and funds three of the twelve areas of government: commerce, justice and science ($78 billion), energy and water ($58 billion) and interior and environment ($38 billion).

The legislation also includes $3 billion in 'Community Project Funding', which are specific funds that lawmakers set aside for specific projects in their districts, such as infrastructure.

If the Senate also approves the package, Congress will be just six spending bills away from avoiding a government shutdown or resorting to a Continuing Resolution (CR), a legislative stopgap used when Congress fails to reach an agreement to approve spending appropriations. "As of this afternoon, I am confident that we will be able to complete our work and avoid any kind of continuing resolution before the Jan. 30 deadline," Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Appropriations Committee's ranking Democrat, noted on the matter.

"Today’s package is the second step forward in finishing our twelve funding bills for fiscal year 2026. In November, we enacted into law our first three-bill package. Today, we build on the momentum of what we accomplished then. In the coming weeks, I look forward to appearing before you again on additional packages, with the goal of completing all fiscal year 2026 funding by the January 30 deadline," said Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, prior to the vote.

"With passage of these three measures, we will have full-year funding in place for many of our most crucial programs," he added.

In addition, the Oklahoma Republican noted that committee negotiations have returned, "thereby taking another strong step toward returning the appropriations process to regular order."

Under legislation passed in November, the government is funded through Jan. 30. Republicans and senior Democrats are seeking to avoid another shutdown, so they are working preemptively to pass the necessary appropriations.