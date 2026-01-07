Minneapolis: One dead in shooting during ICE operation

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de enero, 2026

Authorities reported Wednesday that they are investigating a shooting related to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on social media.

In that regard, the spokeswoman detailed that an ICE officer fired defensive shots. He did so, according to McLaughlin, "fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement officers and the safety of the public."

She further detailed that the alleged assailant was hit and killed. The injured ICE agents are expected to make a full recovery.

"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing [a] 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats," the department spokeswoman highlighted.