U.S. State Department launches 24/7 assistance line amid surge of violence in Mexico

Published by Vanessa Vallejo 25 de febrero, 2026

In recent days, several Mexican states have seen a spike in violence, with road blockades, burning of vehicles and clashes between cells of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG) and the Mexican army. This situation was triggered following the operation that led to the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", the cartel's leader. The U.S. State Department has responded quickly to provide assistance to American citizens in need of support in the midst of this security crisis.

Tommy Pigott, State Department deputy spokesman, told us that the Administration is working 24/7 to ensure the safety and security of Americans, including those abroad:

"The Trump Administration remains committed to protecting the American people, whether at home or abroad. Following the recent events in Mexico, the State Department swiftly stood up a 24/7 call center to assist our fellow Americans and issued guidance in real time to get people the information they need. Our commitment, whether it be through consular services or through our diplomatic missions abroad remains firm: to serve the American people."

According to an agency spokesperson, U.S. citizens are not required to report their foreign travel with the State Department, so it is not possible to accurately track how many are in a country at any given time. However, since this escalation of violence began on Feb. 22, no Americans have been reported injured or killed.

The State Department's call center is available 24/7 to answer inquiries, and has received more than 1152 calls so far, mostly related to flight cancellations, a spokesperson said. Since the violent events began, subscriptions to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for information on Mexico have increased from 70,000 to 250,000, greatly expanding the reach of the department's official messages regarding the situation.

Americans in Mexico who need consular assistance can call the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs at +1-202-501-4444 from outside the United States, or +1-888-407-4747 from the United States or Canada.

The State Department has encouraged all U.S. citizens interested in receiving critical security updates to sign up online for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or follow the WhatsApp channel “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens”.

A department spokesman insisted the agency stands ready to assist Americans abroad and to provide consular assistance to those who may be affected by the violence in Mexico.