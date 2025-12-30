Illinois requires guns to be locked up starting Jan. 1, 2026

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de diciembre, 2025

A new safe gun storage law, SB 0008, will go into effect on Illinois on Jan. 1, 2026, requiring gun owners to lock up their guns and to report within 48 hours any lost or stolen weapons.

The legislation, known as the Safe Storage Act, states that no gun owner should allow minors, at-risk persons or legally prohibited persons to have access to a gun unless it is secured in a locked container inaccessible to other unauthorized users.

Violation of the law can carry civil fines of up to $10,000, which will go to the state's Mental Health Fund.

Context and support

The bill responds to a Johns Hopkins University study (2018), which found that more than half of gun owners in the U.S. do not store their guns securely, increasing the risk of accidents and improper access.

Gun control groups such as Giffords have praised the measure, grading Illinois an “A” for implementing these restrictions, while Everytown for Gun Safety ranks it as the third strictest state in the country on gun control.

Recent statistics

Despite existing controls, gun violence persists: over the recent Christmas weekend, at least 28 people were shot in Chicago, including eight killed on Christmas Eve.

The Safe Storage Act seeks to reduce accidents and improper access to guns, especially in homes with minors or legally prohibited persons, and establishes a clear legal framework to hold non-compliant owners accountable.

Enforcement of the law is expected to have a positive effect on public safety and fines collected will support mental health services.