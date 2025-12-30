Illinois requires guns to be locked up starting Jan. 1, 2026
Violation of the law can carry civil fines of up to $10,000, which will go to the state's Mental Health Fund.
A new safe gun storage law, SB 0008, will go into effect on Illinois on Jan. 1, 2026, requiring gun owners to lock up their guns and to report within 48 hours any lost or stolen weapons.
The legislation, known as the Safe Storage Act, states that no gun owner should allow minors, at-risk persons or legally prohibited persons to have access to a gun unless it is secured in a locked container inaccessible to other unauthorized users.
Context and support
The bill responds to a Johns Hopkins University study (2018), which found that more than half of gun owners in the U.S. do not store their guns securely, increasing the risk of accidents and improper access.
Gun control groups such as Giffords have praised the measure, grading Illinois an “A” for implementing these restrictions, while Everytown for Gun Safety ranks it as the third strictest state in the country on gun control.
Recent statistics
Despite existing controls, gun violence persists: over the recent Christmas weekend, at least 28 people were shot in Chicago, including eight killed on Christmas Eve.
Carlos Dominguez
The Safe Storage Act seeks to reduce accidents and improper access to guns, especially in homes with minors or legally prohibited persons, and establishes a clear legal framework to hold non-compliant owners accountable.
Enforcement of the law is expected to have a positive effect on public safety and fines collected will support mental health services.
Other laws taking effect in Illinois in 2026
Protection for victims of trafficking and involuntary servitude
SB 2323 establishes a statewide response system to support survivors of human trafficking by coordinating services and assistance. Meanwhile, HB 2602 eliminates the statute of limitations for involuntary servitude and human trafficking crimes, allowing these crimes to be prosecuted without time limit.
Sexual assault and victims' rights
A package of laws strengthens protection for victims of sexual crimes. HB 1302 strengthens procedures for reporting sexual assault and domestic violence. HB 2548 prohibits self-administered test collection kits, seeking to ensure proper medical examinations. HB 3671 facilitates prosecution for non-consensual dissemination of sexual images, while HB 0371 expands protection of victims from deceptive practices during criminal investigations.
Other security and justice system changes
Among the new provisions, SB 1563 will allow police to more quickly remove squatters from properties. SB 0024 eliminates waiting periods for reporting missing persons and mandates registration of cases in federal databases. In addition, HB 314 creates a public fund to cover veterinary expenses for retired canine agents.