Chicago: At least 28 people shot over Christmas holiday weekend

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de diciembre, 2025

At least 28 people were shot, six of them fatally, in Chicago since the start of the long Christmas weekend began Wednesday, authorities said.

Early Sunday, a shooting in River North left a 34-year-old man dead and three others in critical condition: a 36-year-old man shot in the chest, a 43-year-old man shot in the back and a 35-year-old man shot multiple times, according to a report from The Chicago Sun-Times. All four victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to police reports, the victims were getting into a Lamborghini around 2:35 a.m. on the 400 block of North La Salle Drive when four gunmen approached and opened fire.

No one was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Sun-Times reported that the violence over the long holiday weekend began in Englewood on Christmas Eve, when four men were shot at about 12:04 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street. According to authorities, two men approached the group and opened fire.

Separately, police told the newspaper that, on Christmas Day, a man was found with gunshot wounds in the back and right armpit at about 10 p.m. near the 7400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, in Greater Grand Crossing. The individual was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to reports, about an hour later, a 37-year-old man was shot several times during an argument with another man in Englewood.The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Friday shootings reported by The Chicago Sun-Times: A 15-year-old boy was shot about 12:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of East 91st Street in South Chicago, according to police. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

About 30 minutes later, a 17-year-old boy was near the 5700 block of North Rockwell Street in West Ridge when he was shot in the leg, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen about 2 a.m. near the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood.

An hour later, a 30-year-old man suffered a grazing wound to the leg near the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue in Hyde Park, authorities reported. He was in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was near the 6300 block of South Dorchester Avenue in Woodlawn around 3:10 a.m. when he was approached by three men in a silver sedan. Two men exited the vehicle and shot the man.The man was hit in the back and hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the shooters fled the scene.

On Saturday, a man was found shot dead before dawn in the Uptown neighborhood. According to authorities, the man, 23, was found on the ground around 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Sheridan Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police told The Chicago Sun-Times. A witness told officers he saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. No arrests were made.

About 4 p.m. Sunday, a man opened fire on three people near the 1200 block of West 78th Place, in Auburn Gresham, according to police. One man, 30, was shot in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital; another, 33, was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital; and a third, 38, was shot in the hip and taken to Christ Hospital. All three were in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made.