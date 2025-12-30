30 attacks against ships in the Caribbean: US eliminates two suspected narco-terrorists in another maritime operation

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de diciembre, 2025

The US Southern Command confirmed Monday that Joint Task Force Southern Spear executed a lethal strike against another vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations in international waters. The operation left two suspected narco-terrorists dead and no injuries were reported among U.S. military forces. This is the first such attack since December 22.

According to the Southern Command, the action was carried out under the direction of the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. U.S. intelligence determined that the vessel was moving along known drug trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, prompting the decision to execute a "lethal kinetic" strike.

Targets and organizations targeted strikes against vessels linked to narco-trafficking both in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean, with the stated aim of dismantling networks labeled as narco-terrorist. Among the groups targeted by U.S. authorities are the Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua and Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN).



The campaign began on September 2 with an attack that, according to official reports, left 11 suspected members of the Tren de Aragua dead. Since then, additional operations have been executed on maritime routes used for drug trafficking, eliminating dozens of suspects.

Balance of the maritime campaign

With this operation, there are now 30 attacks carried out since September 2 as part of the current campaign against maritime drug trafficking. According to figures from the Southern Command itself, the total number of people killed in these operations amounts to at least 106.

Types of vessels and anti-drug plan

U.S. forces have targeted different types of vessels, including submersibles, fishing boats and speedboats, used to transport drugs through strategic maritime corridors. Earlier this month, the Trump administration launched the "Fentanyl Free America" plan, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that attacks on suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean are helping to stem the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.