Congressional Republicans are satisfied with the Pentagon's explanations of the first military attack in the Caribbean against narco-boats

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de diciembre, 2025

Top Republican lawmakers who oversee and investigate the military expressed their agreement with explanations delivered by the Pentagonabout a controversial U.S. military attack against a narco-terrorist vessel in the Caribbean Sea, after reviewing classified images of the operation.

In contrast, congressional Democrats continue to argue that the attack following the sinking of the vessel, which occurred last Sept. 2, may have been illegal and called for greater transparency from the War Department.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL), one of the Republicans who pushed for the investigation into the attack, called the legislative probe closed after a classified briefing led by Adm. Frank M. Bradley.

As stated by the Republican leaderthere will be no new hearings or additional requests for information on this matter.

“I’m satisfied everybody answered all the questions and I’m also satisfied that this was a lawful process that was followed,” he said. “My committee is done.”

The Sept. 2 attack generated controversy because it initially left survivors, but then a second bombing was ordered that killed two of them, sparking questions about the legality of the operation and the extent of the executive's powers to order the narco-boat sinkings.

After watching the video of the attack, other Republicans noted that the decision-making process met current legal standards. For example, Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE), assured that he was satisfied with the intelligence and legal justification presented by the War Department.

“There’s strict rules of engagement,” the lawmaker commented. “Strict procedures to go by and criteria. And I think they follow it.”

The congressmen's comments came on a key day, coinciding with the debate and vote on the Venezuela-linked War Powers resolution, an initiative pushed by Democrats to curb attacks against drug-trafficking vessels. The proposal was narrowly rejected - 213 votes against and 211 in favor, with nine members of Congress absent.

🚨 BREAKING | The House rejects the initiative promoted by Democrats to prevent the Trump administration's policies against narco-terrorism pic.twitter.com/9HgtZE16FL — VOZ (@Voz_US) December 17, 2025

Although Republicans on the committee were mostly satisfied with Admiral Bradley's explanations, Democrats insist the second attack was illegal.

“I saw no justification for why a second strike needed to be taken, and I think it was a violation of the law,” Jason Crow (D-CO) said after reviewing the visual footage provided.

As Democrats and Republicans continue to debate the legality of the attacks, the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, ruled out the wide release of the video of the Sept. 2 attack, citing operational security risks. Hegseth's announcement again strained the debate over war powers and control of Congress.