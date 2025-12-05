US destroys ship operated by terrorist organization in eastern Pacific: four killed

A ship loaded with drugs in international waters before being destroyed by the U.S. Army.@ realDonaldTrump

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de diciembre, 2025

The U.S. Army on Thursday carried out a new attack against a ship linked to drug trafficking and operated by a designated terrorist organization. The action, carried out in international waters of the eastern Pacific, left four alleged narco-terrorists dead, according to the Southern Command.

It was the 22nd strike carried out under the supervision of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the first in more than two weeks, marking the resumption of the counter-narcotics campaign pushed by the Trump Administration.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed," Southern Command said in a posting on X. The message included a video showing the direct hit against the vessel and the burst into flames.

Context: political pressure following the September 2 raid.

The most recent attack coincided with Admiral Frank Bradley's appearance before Congress, where he offered information about the September 2 operation in the Caribbean, in which 11 people died.

During the session, Bradley denied reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had issued an alleged "kill everyone" order prior to that mission.