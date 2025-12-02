ANALYSIS.
‘We don’t want them, not a single one’: Trump proposed ‘denaturalizing’ immigrants while Noem recommended ‘a total travel ban’ on countries that ‘send’ criminals to the US
The secretary of state for homeland security assured that she spoke with the president about her recommendation, which would affect "every damn country that has been flooding our nation with murderers, leeches and entitlement junkies."
The Trump administration continues to press the accelerator in its struggle to tighten border security on a two-pronged front. While Donald Trump favored seeking to denaturalize naturalized criminals, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, proposed implementing a "total travel ban on all the damn countries that have been flooding our nation with murderers, leeches and entitlement junkies."
A stance that comes in the wake of the shooting of an Afghan citizen refugee in the U.S. by two members of the National Guard in Washington last last week and which resulted - for the moment - in the death of Sarah Beckstrom and with Andrew Wolfe in critical condition.
A position that comes after the shooting by an Afghan citizen who was a refugee in the U.S. against two members of the National Guard in Washington last week, which resulted—for now—in the death of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe hospitalized in critical condition.
Society
Trump confirms death of Sarah Beckstrom, National Guard member attacked in DC
Williams Perdomo
Response to National Guard attack
Noem made her recommendation public on her X account after meeting with the president. The Homeland Security secretary expressed herself in a more than forceful manner: "WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."
Noem's publication implies that Trump agreed to implement the measure as part of his package of actions in response to the attack and the immigration situation inherited from the Biden era.
DC attack prompted cascade of restrictive measures for immigrants
Since then, Trump and his cabinet have announced restrictive measures such as a total pause on asylum decisions and suspension of visas to the shooter's compatriots immediately. In addition, the administration announced the review of all permanent resident cards to citizens of 19 parties and announced restrictions on loans to illegal immigrants.
Finally, during Monday Trump himself upped the ante in an informal conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One by noting that, if he could, he would withdraw citizenship from immigrants who commit crimes or who "are not an asset to this country."
He also insisted on promoting a policy of "reverse migration" that would consist of getting the people who are in our country out. Get them out of here. I want to get them out. We have a lot of people in this country who shouldn't be here, and they got in because of Biden."