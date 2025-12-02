‘We don’t want them, not a single one’: Trump proposed ‘denaturalizing’ immigrants while Noem recommended ‘a total travel ban’ on countries that ‘send’ criminals to the US

Published by Israel Duro 2 de diciembre, 2025

The Trump administration continues to press the accelerator in its struggle to tighten border security on a two-pronged front. While Donald Trump favored seeking to denaturalize naturalized criminals, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, proposed implementing a "total travel ban on all the damn countries that have been flooding our nation with murderers, leeches and entitlement junkies."

A stance that comes in the wake of the shooting of an Afghan citizen refugee in the U.S. by two members of the National Guard in Washington last last week and which resulted - for the moment - in the death of Sarah Beckstrom and with Andrew Wolfe in critical condition.

Response to National Guard attack

Noem made her recommendation public on her X account after meeting with the president. The Homeland Security secretary expressed herself in a more than forceful manner: "WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

Noem's publication implies that Trump agreed to implement the measure as part of his package of actions in response to the attack and the immigration situation inherited from the Biden era.