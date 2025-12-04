Voz News I An immigration lawyer talks about the suspension of asylum and benefits: "Hundreds of thousands of Cubans and Venezuelans would be left in a legal limbo"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed immigration attorney John de la Vega on the newscast about the decision of the President's Administration Donald Trumpto paralyze the various citizenship and residency processes for migrants from 19 countries, which include Cuba and Venezuela.

"This memorandum has surprised the entire community because what it leaves us to understand the U.S. Government has totally paused the decision making of migratory benefits for 19 countries including the region Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of citizens from these countries would be left in an immigration limbo, and the main problem we see is that the government is going to pause all benefits including the application for naturalization citizenship," said de la Vega.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.