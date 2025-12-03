DOJ sues six Democrat-led states for not providing voter registration rolls

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 3 de diciembre, 2025

The Justice Department has sued six Democrat-led states for refusing to provide their voter registration rolls.

The department announced Tuesday that it filed all six lawsuits against Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

"Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will continue filing proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards."

The DOJ argues in the lawsuits that the attorney general has the authority through the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to ensure that states properly maintain voter rolls and have effective voter registration programs.

"Our federal elections laws ensure every American citizen may vote freely and fairly,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said.

"States that continue to defy federal voting laws interfere with our mission of ensuring that Americans have accurate voter lists as they go to the polls, that every vote counts equally, and that all voters have confidence in election results. At this Department of Justice, we will not stand for this open defiance of federal civil rights laws."

