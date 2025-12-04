Marco Rubio announces a "post-woke" G20: US welcomes Poland, vetoes South Africa, buries green energy agenda

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de diciembre, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday the strategic outlines of the G20 that the United States will host in 2026 in Miami, Florida, describing a dramatic shift in the direction of the world's most important economic forum.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, Rubio explained that the White House is now betting on a G20 "post-woke," focused on economic deregulation, pushing for more affordable energy and secure supply chains, and leaving behind—according to the secretary of state—"ideological preoccupations around green energy."

The summit will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States and will be held in December 2026 in Miami, 'The Magic City,' a city that the Trump Administration intends to turn into the showcase of the new Western economic model.

The Secretary of State stated that the US G20 will be organized into several working groups and three main priorities: eliminating regulatory burdens, ensuring reliable and affordable energy and accelerating technological innovation, especially in artificial intelligence. In his words, the global economy must move forward in a context where it is "the changes driven by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence" and where the US is ready to "lead the way."

One of Rubio's most significant announcements was the addition of Poland to the G20. The top U.S. diplomat stressed that the country, a former member of the Soviet bloc, today ranks among the 20 largest economies in the world and represents the "model of a nation that bets on the future, not on grievances."

"Poland, a nation that was once trapped behind the Iron Curtain but now ranks among the world’s 20 largest economies, will be joining us to assume its rightful place in the G20," Rubio said.

The inclusion of Warsaw undoubtedly reinforces the consolidation of an economic bloc aligned with Washington, pro-Western and with a strong strategic security component.

In parallel, Rubio confirmed the total veto of South Africa's participation during the US presidency of the G20. The secretary described South Africa's stewardship of the forum in 2025 as an "exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth."

"Mandela’s successors have replaced reconciliation with redistributionist policies that discouraged investment and drove South Africa’s most talented citizens abroad," Rubio said.

The secretary of state also blamed the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa for institutionalizing racial policies and tolerating aggression against the Afrikaner community: "The South African government’s appetite for racism and tolerance for violence against its Afrikaner citizens have become embedded as core domestic policies."