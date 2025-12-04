Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar slams Biden-era Justice Department and thanked Trump for pardoning him

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de diciembre, 2025

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday accused the Justice Department of former President Joe Biden's administration of politicizing his prosecution after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump. During an interview on Fox News, he assured that "I did speak against the Biden administration about open borders. … Absolutely, it was weaponized." Likewise, the leftist lawmaker expressed his gratitude to the Republican president, commenting, "I want to thank President Trump for pardoning. God has been good to my wife and to my family. … I'll certainly say it again—thank you, President Trump."

Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that he would grant both Cuellar and his wife Imelda a "full and unconditional pardon" while they awaited trial for alleged bribery and money laundering. The Justice Department alleged that the couple accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from foreign entities, including a Mexican bank and an oil company owned by the Azerbaijani government, during a seven-year operation. Federal authorities formally charged the couple in May 2024 with 14 counts, including bribery, conspiracy and money laundering.

Cuellar expressed solidarity with Trump

During the interview with journalist Bret Baier, Cuellar said he obtained a legal opinion and two ethics opinions "before doing any work" and asserted that he felt empathy for President Trump's legal troubles as a candidate in 2024. "I really felt for him on some of the charges they filed against him. I think it was very unfair. I don't want to wish anybody to go through this type of weaponization," the Democratic representative said.

Cuellar, who has represented the 28th District of Texas since 2005, also confirmed that he will run again next year. He also described himself as a "conservative Democrat." Last year, Cuellar won re-election six months after his federal indictment, defeating his Republican opponent by more than 10,000 votes.