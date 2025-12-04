State Department renames Institute of Peace in honor of Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de diciembre, 2025

The name of President Donald Trump was added Wednesday to the exterior of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) building, which is located in the capital city, Washington DC. As reported by NBC News, the State Department added in the morning hours the name "Donald J. Trump" to the sign outside the institute's building, which comes as the Republican leader prepares to host his counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to sign a peace deal his administration helped broker earlier this year.

"The United States Institute of Peace was once a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace. Now, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which is both beautifully and aptly named after a President who ended eight wars in less than a year, will stand as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted via his official X account, "President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It's time our State Department display that."

Criticism of the decision.

George Foote, the attorney representing the former USIP leadership and staff, sharply criticized the action by the Trump Administration, noting that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell went so far as to determine in May that both the Republican leader and members of his administration attempted to take control of its headquarters and dismantle it as part of their mission to reduce the size and scope of the federal government.

"Renaming the USIP building adds insult to injury. A federal judge has already ruled that the government’s armed takeover was illegal. That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building. The rightful owners will ultimately prevail and will restore the U.S. Institute of Peace and the building to their statutory purposes," Foote said.