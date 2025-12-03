Rubio announces visa restrictions for those responsible for Christian genocide in Nigeria

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de diciembre, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions Wednesday against people from Nigeria and other countries, in response to massacres of Christians committed by violent groups such as the Fulani militias and radical Islamist terrorists in that country.

"The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world," Rubio reported on X.

"The [State Department] will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom. This visa policy applies to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs," he added.

The decision follows President Trump's designation of Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" following the dire situation facing religious minorities in a nation that is home to the largest Muslim population in Africa.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat"

President Trump announced in early November that his administration was ready and willing to "save" the entire Christian population worldwide, after condemning the massacre of Christians in Nigeria.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the World!," the Republican leader said.