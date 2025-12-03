The GOP gains breathing room after winning a tight special election in Tennessee

Published by Israel Duro 3 de diciembre, 2025

Although it will be Republican Matt van Epss who sits in the House seat vacated by Mark Green earlier this year, Democrats also celebrated the result as a small triumph ahead of control of Congress after next year's midterms.

Radical candidate Aftyn Behn, who ran as an "unapologetic progressive" was some 9 points behind her conservative rival, with 99% of the vote counted, according to AP projections. A figure that drastically reduces the advantage of the GOP with respect to the last elections contested in the seventh congressional district of the Big Bend State, in which Trump won by 22 points and Green kept his seat with 21 point difference.

Something that from the Democratic Party is read as a very promising result ahead of next year's midterms, which would add to the crushing results obtained by its candidates on past 4-N. Nonetheless, some polls came within two points of each other forcing top GOP leaders, starting with Trump himself to jump into the arena.

Trump celebrates "BIG Congressional win" over "lunatic Democrats"

The president, who had called for a massive MAGA vote for "the warrior" Van Epps, was quick to celebrate his candidate's "BIG Congressional win" despite the efforts and "millions of dollars" invested by "Democrat lunatics" to defeat him.

"This is the party of President Trump. I'm proud to be a part of it"

Van Epps celebrated the victory by thanking Trump for his support, and expressing his desire to get to work: "Politicians who run from the president or abandon the common-sense policies that the American people gave us a resounding mandate on do so at their own peril. No matter what the D.C. insiders or liberal media say, this is President Trump’s party. I’m proud to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work."