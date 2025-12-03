Dell family donates $6.25 billion to 'Trump accounts' for 25 million children

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de diciembre, 2025

Michael and Susan Dell announced a $6.25 billion donation earmarked for investment accounts for 25 million children. The official announcement was made at the White House alongside Donald Trump, who described the initiative as "one of the largest private donations in U.S. history." The initiative seeks to support the "Trump accounts," implemented in the Big Beautiful Bill.

As for the "Trump accounts," they offer all children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, a private investment account with $1,000. The child's family can invest every year in a tax-advantaged account to grow the money. Parents can contribute up to $5,000 a year, with the limit potentially adjusted for inflation after 2027. The program will begin July 4, 2026.

"We believe the smartest investment that we can make is investment in children, and this Act has created a platform for families, and friends, and communities, and companies, and philanthropist to contribute to these accounts to create a savings, and opportunity, and hope, and prosperity for tens of millions of children in this country," Michael Dell said during the event at the White House.

"This gift is being made possible by the largest tax cuts in American history. Under that bill, the federal government will also automatically be making a one-time seed contribution of $1,000 into the tax-deferred Trump accounts for every newborn U.S. Citizen," Trump said, who noted the work of congressional Republicans to pass the Big Beautiful Bill in July of this year. In turn, the president said the Dell family's donation could open the door for them to other donations.

The event was also attended by Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Texas Senator Ted Cruz; and Missouri Congressman Jason Smith.

Cruz, who was a major proponent of including "Trump accounts" in the aforementioned bill, thanked the Dell family and remarked that the initiative would create "a generation of capitalists."

"We've all seen the sad statistics of how many kids are losing faith in capitalism. Well, ten years from now, a little boy is gonna pull out his phone, and he's gonna look at his app, and he's gonna see his Trump account. And instead of thinking of big, bad, scary corporations, that little boy is gonna say, 'I own fifty bucks of Apple. I own a hundred bucks of Dell. I own seventy five bucks of McDonald's'. And every child is an owner of the biggest employers in this country. That will transform this country," the Texas senator said.

Who is Michael Dell?

He is one of the most important entrepreneurs of the last few decades, as the founder and CEO of the famous company Dell Technologies. Michael Dell was born in 1965 in Houston, Texas. He founded the company that would bear his name in 1984 from his college dorm room, and he later became a global giant.

The business model behind his success was selling computers directly to consumers, bypassing third-party channels. Today, according to Forbes, he is the tenth richest American, with a net worth of $129 billion.

As for Susan Dell, she is the co-founder and chair of the board of the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, founded in 1999.