Trump confirms phone call with Maduro and asked him: If he wants to save himself and his family, he must leave Venezuela immediately

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed that he held a call with Nicolás Maduro late in the week of November 16, according to sources reporting in the Miami Herald and the New York Times. The message included: if the socialist leader wanted to guarantee his safety and that of his family, he should abandon Venezuela immediately. Trump himself avoided qualifying the conversation, limiting himself to pointing out that it was only "a phone call."

According to reports, the Trump administration offered Maduro, his wife and son a safe exit from the country, a proposal that sought to facilitate a political transition that Washington considers necessary to restore Venezuelan democracy. But the central condition - that the president leave power immediately - was rejected by the socialist leader.

Maduro's conditions that put the brakes on any agreement

According to the Miami Herald, Maduro requested demands that the United States considered unacceptable: a global amnesty for all crimes attributed to his government and allies, and the possibility of retaining control of the armed forces, a formula similar to that applied in Nicaragua during the 1991 transition.

Trump's team immediately dismissed both requests, and the call concluded without progress.