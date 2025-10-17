Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of troops from the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, to assist city authorities, the state’s Military Department said Thursday.

"The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are assisting with tasks such as community safety patrols, local security and traffic control in support of ongoing efforts to reduce crime and promote public safety in Memphis," the Tennessee Military Department announced.

"Whether assisting with first responders or meeting with residents, the TN Guardsmen supporting the Memphis Safety Task Force are proud to work alongside our partner agencies to serve the community and promote a safe environment for all who live, work and visit the city of Memphis," the state National Guard announced on X.

The troops are "under federal orders from the president and authorization from Tennessee's Republican governor, Bill Lee," the department added.

Chicago deployment suspended

The Republican leader secured the deployment of military troops to the streets of three cities -Los Angeles, Washington and Memphis- while Justice so far succeeded in blocking the deployment of the National Guard in Portland and Chicago.

After the Portland deployment was temporarily blocked by a court, Trump considered using the Insurrection Act, which allows the president to deploy the Army within United States to suppress rebellions.

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the suspension of the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago and the surrounding area, saying theTrump administration had not shown that conditions in the Illinois city warranted the move.