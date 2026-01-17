Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero on the visit of the CIA director to Venezuela: 'His dispatch is the hammer of Trump's foreign policy'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de enero, 2026

On Voz News, host and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero. They talk about everything related to the surprise visit that the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Ratcliffe, made to Caracas with Delcy Rodríguez, who replaced Nicolás Maduro as the maximum hierarch of the Chavista dictatorship.

"Normally CIA directors don't travel for actions to visit someone and see how they are doing. [...] Ratcliffe's dispatch to Venezuela is simply the hammer of President Trump's foreign policy, by no means should it be believed that the United States is negotiating. Here simply, now with the CIA director visiting Venezuela, is a direct message that U.S. policy is making a series of demands to turn a path toward regime change."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.