"A huge victory for public safety": Noem announces more than 10,000 illegal aliens arrested in Minneapolis

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de enero, 2026

Kristi Noem announced that more than 10,000 illegal aliens were detained in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Homeland Security secretary delivered the news as tensions grow between the Trump administration and state authorities over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

According to Noem, 3,000 such "criminal illegal aliens" were detained in the past six weeks alone.

"We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals," the Homeland Security secretary said via a statement.

"In the last 6 weeks, our brave DHS law enforcement have arrested 3,000 criminal illegal aliens, including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals. A huge victory for public safety," she added.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), among those arrested are "murderers, rapists, gang members, and perpetrators of fraud."

In turn, in a separate post on his X account, Noem underscored the alleged case of fraud in Minnesota and assured that this discovery is just the beginning.

"There is MASSIVE Fraud in Minneapolis, at least $19 billion, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Our Homeland Security Investigators are on the ground in Minneapolis conducting wide scale investigations to get justice for the American people who have been robbed blind," the former South Dakota governor said.

The city of Minneapolis has captured national attention since the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good during an ICE raid. Since then, both Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have challenged the White House and law enforcement charged with enforcing immigration laws.

Even the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Walz and Frey for their latest statements. As reported by CNN, the cover-up would be a possible obstruction of federal immigration enforcement.