Minnesota: DOJ investigates activists who disrupted mass at church where ICE official apparently serves as a pastor

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de enero, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Sunday that it is investigating the group of activists who disrupted a church service at a St. Paul, Minnesota, church where a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apparently serves as a pastor.

A video streamed live and posted on the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter Minnesota shows protesters storming into the church chanting, "ICE out!" and "Justice for Renee Good!" in reference to a woman who died recently after being shot by an ICE agent after running him over with her vehicle.

According to AP, the protesters allege that David Easterwood, one of the church’s pastors, also leads the local ICE field office.

Harmeet Dhillon: "A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest!"

The DOJ is investigating whether the protest violated federal laws. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said her agency is investigating federal civil rights violations "by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers."

"A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws!" she wrote on X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi elevated the DOJ's stance on the unrest at the Minnesota church, stressing in X that "attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law."

"If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails," the attorney general added.

Harassment of Christians will not be tolerated

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured on Sunday that President Trump will not tolerate intimidation or harassment against Christians in their sacred places of worship.

"The Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the despicable incident that took place earlier today at a church in Minnesota," she wrote on X