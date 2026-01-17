Trump announces tariffs on European countries if Denmark does not negotiate on Greenland

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose tariffs of 10% on several European countries if Denmark does not agree to negotiate "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," a move he said is directly related to U.S. national security and global stability. The announcement was made Saturday through a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Trump argued that the United States has for decades subsidized Denmark and other countries in the European Union by not charging tariffs or demanding offsets, while providing what he described as maximum defense protection. In that context, he said the time has come for Denmark to repay that support, stressing that what is at stake is world peace.

Tariffs conditional on an agreement

According to the presidential message, the initial 10% tariff will apply to all goods imported into the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland as of Feb. 1. Trump added that the rate will increase to 25% on June 1, 2026, and will remain in effect until a agreement for the acquisition of Greenland is reached.

Trump claimed that these countries have had a presence in Greenland for purposes he described as unknown, which he wrote poses a dangerous scenario for the security and survival of the planet.