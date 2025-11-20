Trump calls for investigation of officials who pushed for sweeping climate change regulations

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de noviembre, 2025

Tension over climate policies returned to the center of U.S. political debate after President Donald Trump asserted Wednesday that officials responsible for pushing radical regulations on the climate change should be investigated immediately. His remarks came during the U.S.-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum in Washington, D.C.

Trump noted that the American people rejected extreme left models that he considers failed, including regulation aimed at curbing climate change. While he did not name specific individuals, he said there is "a bit of a conspiracy out there" and that it should be investigated immediately, adding that it is probably already under scrutiny.

Criticism of environmentalist discourse

During his speech, Trump recalled that what is now known as "climate change" used to be called "global warming," and expounded his opinion on the change in terminology: "Perfect words, 'climate change.' They're covered if it rains, if it snows, if it's warm, it's climate change, 'it's destroying the world'."

He also argued that these policies "punish success, rewarded failure and produced disaster, including the worst inflation in our country's history" of the country. In addition, he reiterated his rejection of the Green New Deal, which he has called the "Green New Scam."

Energy, politics and an economic vision for America

His climate stance aligns with the energy priorities he has championed throughout his political career. This month he issued an official proclamation declaring October as "National Energy Dominance Month," in which he criticized what he describes as the the Biden Administration's "war on American energy." There he argued that the renewable energy push closed coal plants, weakened the power grid and moved energy jobs out of the country.

Trump's White House also released an Earth Day message highlighting his defense of natural resources from an approach that, he noted, avoids costly posturing and rejects what he called "green scams."