Mamdani effect: Houston Police Union seeks to recruit NYPD officers after socialist victory

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de noviembre, 2025

The Houston Police Union in Texas launched an ad to encourage New York Police Department (NYPD) officers to move to their state. Just hours after Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, the aforementioned union released an eye-catching ad on social media.

Mamdani, 34, defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday, Nov. 4 to become NYC's mayor-elect.

"We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed," he exclaimed in his victory speech.

During the campaign, the young assemblyman promised to lower resources for law enforcement. He even spoke of establishing an alternative public safety force to the NYPD. Although in the last weeks of campaigning he softened that speech a bit, it was one of the most talked about aspects of his political platform.

"NYPD, are you disgusted with the election of Zohran Mamdani? Join us! The Houston Police Department is hiring police officers!" read the ad.

In addition, the largest police union in Texas offered "competitive pay" and other benefits, while promising a "supportive mayor and city council."

"We believe socialism is going to be bad for law enforcement in New York City. There is opportunity here in Houston for officers to come, make a great life for themselves, the cost of living is a lot less and you can actually do police work and be supported by our mayor and our city council," Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Union, told Fox News.