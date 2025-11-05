Socialist Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoralty after defeating Cuomo by more than 50 points

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de noviembre, 2025

The Democratic Party's socialist candidate, Zohran Mamdani, won the New York City mayoral election, according to Decision Desk HQ and The Associated Press. In this way, the young Muslim of 34 years takes the command of the Big Apple after defeating the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who at no time represented an electoral threat for a political figure that for months has enamored a good part of the New Yorkers with a speech as extremist and populist as charismatic.

Achieving more than 51% of the votes, Mamdani becomes one of the youngest mayors in the history of New York and thus replaces Eric Adams who already during the primaries suspended his reelection campaign, in view of what seemed an impossible undertaking due to his low popularity and the resounding rise of a Mamdani who on numerous occasions criticized him for his closeness to Trump on the immigration issue. Likewise, the victory of the socialist politician was seen as inevitable after he swept the Democratic primaries, defeating a Cuomo who decided to eventually run as an independent, but who was considerably weighed down by different types of scandals, including his lousy handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his time as governor of New York.

Thus, Cuomo came in second place with just over 40% of the vote in his favor, failing to reflect the numerous polls that in recent weeks had predicted that the electoral event would have a closer outcome than many expected. For his part, Sliwa, already with 75% of the votes counted, was in last place with only 7.5%.

With Mamdani's victory, New York steps into a vacuum after electing a candidate who, over the last few years, has come to exhibit all kinds of "red flags" ranging from support for Chavism to the most blatant anti-Semitism. However, far from being a fact without explanation, the truth is that the election of this figure is completely in congruence with the extremist drift that a not insignificant part of the young base of the Democrats has embraced since the victory of Donald Trump in 2024, despite the fact that former President Joe Biden granted numerous concessions to the party's most left-wing faction during his administration.