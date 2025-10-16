LIVE | First New York Mayoral Debate: Cuomo and Sliwa challenge front-runner Mamdani

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de octubre, 2025

The three New York City mayoral contenders —Zohran Mamdani (Democrat and democratic socialist), Andrew M. Cuomo (former governor, running as an independent), and Curtis Sliwa (Republican)— square off tonight in the first general-election debate for City Hall. The showdown begins 7:00 p.m. ET at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and offers one of the last chances to lay out competing visions on affordability, public safety, and the city’s direction.

06:55 pm Context of the race: who's who and what's at stake. 01:06 17/10/2025 01:06 17/10/2025 Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, 33, is the most notable face of a new generation of left-leaning politicians in New York. The son of Ugandan immigrants of Indian descent and self-declared socialist, he has generated enthusiasm among young voters and the progressive grassroots, but also unease among business and moderate sectors of the Democratic Party. His agenda proposes a rent freeze, free day care, free public transportation and a thorough restructuring of the NYPD, measures that his critics describe as unfeasible or radical.



Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, seeking a political comeback after resigning in 2021 over sexual harassment allegations, is trying to portray himself as the only candidate with real executive experience capable of balancing finances and tackling the housing crisis. Ousted from the Democratic primaries, he now competes as an independent, with the challenge of cleaning up his image and attracting the moderate voter who distrusts Mamdani.



Republican Curtis Sliwa, a figure known for founding the citizen patrol group Guardian Angels, focuses his discourse on security and order, proposing to add 7,000 police officers and reverse criminal reform laws. Although he faces a structural disadvantage in a city with six Democrats for every Republican, his direct tone and media presence keep him on the radar.



Tonight's debate will be key in defining whether Mamdani consolidates his lead or if Cuomo manages to regain ground with a strategy of direct contrast. The most recent polls show him with more than 40% voting intention, followed by Cuomo and, at a distance, Sliwa.

06:45 pm In minutes the debate kicks off. Meet the moderators 19:59 16/10/2025 19:59 16/10/2025 The event takes place at Rockefeller Center, moderated by David Ushery and Melissa Russo(NBC 4), Rosarina Bretón (Telemundo 47) and Sally Goldenberg (Politico). It is the first of two meetings before the Nov. 4 election.

06:38 pm Mamdani arrived accompanied by music 19:58 16/10/2025 19:58 16/10/2025 Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani walked the six blocks from Trump Tower to Rockefeller Plaza alongside a brass band in a symbolic staging against President Donald Trump. "We're not just standing up to Donald Trump, we're standing up to the entire system that created him, the same system that also gave us Andrew Cuomo," he told supporters

06:27 pm Cuomo arrives at the building 19:57 16/10/2025 19:57 16/10/2025 Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza after his rivals' supporters had already left. He assured reporters that his goal in the debate is "for New Yorkers to hear the truth."