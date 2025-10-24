Hegseth confirms overnight attack against Tren de Aragua drug boat

Published by Virginia Martínez 24 de octubre, 2025

The military pressure in the Caribbean against Cartel de Los Soles continues, with a 10th overnight attack on a drug boat that left six dead, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

The boat was operating for Venezuelan crime organization Tren de Aragua, officially classified as a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO), the Pentagon chief said on X.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling," he added. The attack took place in "international waters."

This was the first overnight attack in the area, explained Hegseth, who accompanied his message with a black and white video showing a boat traveling at normal speed, until it explodes.

"If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda," the Pentagon chief added. "Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you."

So far 43 people have been killed in the American maritime offensive, according to AFP's provisional count from Pentagon data.