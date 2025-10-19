Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

'No Kings' protests shake US: hundreds of thousands demonstrate against Trump

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, pointing out that the events are peaceful. For its part, the White House's X account responded by sharing a mocking image parodying the "No Kings" slogan.

Protesters in Los Angeles, California

Protesters in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAFP

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

On a day marked by mass mobilization, crowds across the United States have gathered at more than 2,500 "No Kings" demonstrations to protest what organizers describe as President Donald Trump's attack on First Amendment rights.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, noting that the events are peaceful. For its part, the X account of the White House responded by sharing a mocking image.

Washington DC

The demonstration in the federal capital, dubbed "Three Kings Day," combined festive elements with deep concern about the direction of the country.

Protesters cheered, danced to pop music, and paraded in inflatable Halloween costumes. At the same time, attendees expressed fear over mass layoffs of federal workers and increased illegal immigration arrests by ICE agents.

Austin, Texas

In Austin, no signs of unrest or National Guard presence were reported. Organizers and journalists estimated that more than 10,000 protesters crossed the lake from the Texas Capitol in a peaceful and energetic atmosphere.

Conversations in the crowd highlighted concerns about the rule of law, democracy, women's rights, and access to abortion.

Denver and Bozeman in the West

Images and videos shared on social media captured the spirit of the protests in Denver, Colorado, and Bozeman, Montana. In Denver, aerial shots revealed thousands of people marching in front of the state Capitol.

Chicago and Boston

Protests draw thousands in Chicago and Boston as well as across the country.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, protesters formed a human banner on Ocean Beach with the message, "No to the kings. Yes on 50", urging residents of California to vote "Yes" on Proposition 50, proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to redraw the state's voting districts.

New York.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that protests in all five boroughs concluded peacefully, with no related arrests.

In an update on X, the NYPD wrote, "The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted. We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests." 

White House responses

The White House posted on X a photo parodying Disney princesses with an AI-generated cartoon of Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dressed as princesses with the caption "No kings!!!"

Support from Democratic figures

Senator Bernie Sanders, at a rally in Washington, D.C., took the occasion and harshly criticized billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, who saw “huge increases in their wealth and power” since Trump's inauguration.

“Yes, I am talking about Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the other multibillionaires who were sitting right behind Trump when he was inaugurated,” Sanders added. “The very same billionaires who funded his campaign, who have bestowed gifts upon him, and who have seen huge increases in their wealth and power since Trump took office.”

For his part, the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, joined the march alongside unions and other participants, posting on X about his participation in the city's protest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged protesters on X to "stay safe and demonstrate peacefully" as they resist Trump's strategies with resistance.

In Boston, Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed thousands, defending the protests as “deeply American” and "patriotic."

Mayor Michelle Wu described the scene as "amazing," emphasizing Boston's legacy in the fight for freedom.

In Chicago, Governor J.B. Pritzker adopted a defiant tone: "History will judge us by where we choose to stand right now, today. Future generations will ask: 'What did we do when fellow human beings face persecution? When our rights were being abridged? When our Constitution was under attack?" he asked. "They'll want to know whether we stood up or stayed silent," he continued. 

Finally, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, referred to Trump as "an orange monster in the White House" and "a wannabe dictator," urging voting in key races such as the governor's race in New Jersey.

Trump responds

Donald Trump rejected the organization's proclamations, asserting that at no time has he ever felt like a king and that he has to fight hard to get his policies through, even with people in his own party: "I don’t feel like a king; I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump said. "A king would say, ‘I’m not going to get this.’ A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking; he wouldn’t have had to call up [Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, ‘fellas you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done. No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all.”

RECOMMENDATION

tracking