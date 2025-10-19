'No Kings' protests shake US: hundreds of thousands demonstrate against Trump

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de octubre, 2025

On a day marked by mass mobilization, crowds across the United States have gathered at more than 2,500 "No Kings" demonstrations to protest what organizers describe as President Donald Trump's attack on First Amendment rights.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, noting that the events are peaceful. For its part, the X account of the White House responded by sharing a mocking image.

Washington DC



The demonstration in the federal capital, dubbed "Three Kings Day," combined festive elements with deep concern about the direction of the country.

Protesters cheered, danced to pop music, and paraded in inflatable Halloween costumes. At the same time, attendees expressed fear over mass layoffs of federal workers and increased illegal immigration arrests by ICE agents.

Austin, Texas



In Austin, no signs of unrest or National Guard presence were reported. Organizers and journalists estimated that more than 10,000 protesters crossed the lake from the Texas Capitol in a peaceful and energetic atmosphere.

Conversations in the crowd highlighted concerns about the rule of law, democracy, women's rights, and access to abortion.

Denver and Bozeman in the West



Images and videos shared on social media captured the spirit of the protests in Denver, Colorado, and Bozeman, Montana. In Denver, aerial shots revealed thousands of people marching in front of the state Capitol.

No Kings Day Oct. 18 — Aerial view of protesters assembled for the anti-Trump 'No Kings' protest in Denver, Colorado



(📷: Cheney Orr for the New York Times)

Chicago and Boston



Protests draw thousands in Chicago and Boston as well as across the country.

JUST IN - No Kings protest draws thousands in Chicago







San Francisco

In San Francisco, protesters formed a human banner on Ocean Beach with the message, "No to the kings. Yes on 50", urging residents of California to vote "Yes" on Proposition 50, proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to redraw the state's voting districts.

🇺🇸Miles de personas salieron a las calles de EE.UU. para protestar contra la administración Trump bajo el lema No Kings.



En San Francisco, formaron un letrero con frases como “No Reyes”. #NoKingsDayOct18th





New York.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that protests in all five boroughs concluded peacefully, with no related arrests.

In an update on X, the NYPD wrote, "The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted. We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests."

The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted.





White House responses



The White House posted on X a photo parodying Disney princesses with an AI-generated cartoon of Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dressed as princesses with the caption "No kings!!!"

Support from Democratic figures



Senator Bernie Sanders, at a rally in Washington, D.C., took the occasion and harshly criticized billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, who saw “huge increases in their wealth and power” since Trump's inauguration.



“Yes, I am talking about Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the other multibillionaires who were sitting right behind Trump when he was inaugurated,” Sanders added. “The very same billionaires who funded his campaign, who have bestowed gifts upon him, and who have seen huge increases in their wealth and power since Trump took office.”

For his part, the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, joined the march alongside unions and other participants, posting on X about his participation in the city's protest.

🔥 MASSIVE turnout in NYC for the #NoKings protest.



Crowds flooding the streets, voices rising, and the message is clear:

We will not be ruled. We will not be silenced.



Trump’s America is crumbling under the weight of its own lies.





California Governor Gavin Newsom urged protesters on X to "stay safe and demonstrate peacefully" as they resist Trump's strategies with resistance.

As Californians take to the streets today to stand up against the President’s authoritarian playbook, I urge everyone to stay safe and demonstrate peacefully.





In Boston, Senator Elizabeth Warren addressed thousands, defending the protests as “deeply American” and "patriotic."

Mayor Michelle Wu described the scene as "amazing," emphasizing Boston's legacy in the fight for freedom.

In Chicago, Governor J.B. Pritzker adopted a defiant tone: "History will judge us by where we choose to stand right now, today. Future generations will ask: 'What did we do when fellow human beings face persecution? When our rights were being abridged? When our Constitution was under attack?" he asked. "They'll want to know whether we stood up or stayed silent," he continued.

Finally, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, referred to Trump as "an orange monster in the White House" and "a wannabe dictator," urging voting in key races such as the governor's race in New Jersey.