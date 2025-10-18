‘He’s a winner’: Trump backs Navy SEAL veteran Ed Gallrein in bid to unseat Rep. Thomas Massie
Although Gallrein has not yet officially announced his intention to run for the House of Representatives, Trump made it more than clear in his Truth Social post that, should he end up taking this step, he will have his "total and absolute" support.
President Donald Trump publicly stated Friday his full support for Ed Gallrein as a possible contender to Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie in that state's Republican primary in 2026. In a publication on his Truth Social account, the conservative leader not only expressed his support for the retired U.S. Navy captain, but also took the opportunity to lash out at Massie, who in recent months has become one of the most anti-Trump Republicans.
">
Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP! The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA… pic.twitter.com/o58YjBDFi4— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 17, 2025
"I hope Ed gets into the Race against Massie, who is now polling at about 9% because the Great People of Kentucky are wise to him — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” the president wrote.
Politics
Massie again challenged Trump in a television ad in which he called for the release of the Epstein files
Luis Francisco Orozco
Gallrein expressed feeling honored by Trump's support
Although Gallrein has not yet officially announced his intention to run for the House of Representatives, Trump made it more than clear in his Truth Social post that, should he end up taking this step, he will have his "total and absolute" support. In a statement issued the same Friday, Gallrein said he was "honored by President Trump's support," adding that the president "is doing an amazing job securing the border, lowering taxes, and making America great again. I will make an announcement on what’s next soon."
Gallrein, a Navy SEAL officer and decorated combat veteran, ran for the Kentucky state Senate in 2024, describing himself as a farmer, small businessman and retired military man. However, he lost by 118 votes in the Republican primary to Aaron Reed, who subsequently unseated state Sen. Adrienne Southworth.
Trump has been trying for months to unseat Massie
In response, Massie issued a statement asserting that "Trump’s consultants clearly pushed the panic button with their choice of failed candidate and establishment hack Ed Gallrein."
According to NBC News, Trump's team launched a super PAC in June aimed at unseating Massie, who has repeatedly broken with the former president's political agenda on both domestic and international issues and endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid last year.