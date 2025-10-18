‘He’s a winner’: Trump backs Navy SEAL veteran Ed Gallrein in bid to unseat Rep. Thomas Massie

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump publicly stated Friday his full support for Ed Gallrein as a possible contender to Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie in that state's Republican primary in 2026. In a publication on his Truth Social account, the conservative leader not only expressed his support for the retired U.S. Navy captain, but also took the opportunity to lash out at Massie, who in recent months has become one of the most anti-Trump Republicans.

"I hope Ed gets into the Race against Massie, who is now polling at about 9% because the Great People of Kentucky are wise to him — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” the president wrote.

Gallrein expressed feeling honored by Trump's support

Although Gallrein has not yet officially announced his intention to run for the House of Representatives, Trump made it more than clear in his Truth Social post that, should he end up taking this step, he will have his "total and absolute" support. In a statement issued the same Friday, Gallrein said he was "honored by President Trump's support," adding that the president "is doing an amazing job securing the border, lowering taxes, and making America great again. I will make an announcement on what’s next soon."

Gallrein, a Navy SEAL officer and decorated combat veteran, ran for the Kentucky state Senate in 2024, describing himself as a farmer, small businessman and retired military man. However, he lost by 118 votes in the Republican primary to Aaron Reed, who subsequently unseated state Sen. Adrienne Southworth.