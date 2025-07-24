Massie again challenged Trump in a television ad in which he called for the release of the Epstein files

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de julio, 2025

The media Axios reported Wednesday that Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie used his first television ad to reiterate his call for the release of the records.reiterate his call for the release of all records related to the case of financial mogul and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in what clearly represents a new chapter in his showdown against the president Donald Trump, showing again to be probably the biggest critic of the current White House within the Republican Party.

Since a couple of weeks ago, Massie has become the leading figure within the Republican Party faction inside the House of Representatives which, along with the Democratic caucus, has repeatedly called for the release of these files in the face of the argument that the American people have the right to know the political figures who were in some way involved with Epstein. Despite their insistence, the Republican majority in the lower house has managed to prevent the release of these documents through various measures, including winning votes or blocking them. The most recent was materialized by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who announced Tuesday that he would send the lower chamber home before the summer recess in order to prevent a new vote on the releaseof the Epstein-related documents.

Trump will back the nominee who takes on Massie.

"Look, it's simple: They're attacking me because I'm holding the Washington machine accountable. Now, I'm leading the charge to force a vote on the complete Epstein files" Massie said in the 30-second ad, in which he made no mention of Trump, who recently announced he would endorse the candidate to face the Kentucky representative in the Republican primary.

Similarly, Axios explained that, in addition to being in favor of releasing the Epstein files, Massie made it clear that he intends to stand behind his challenge to the conservative front-runner by mentioning in his ad his anti-Trump stance on two issues in particular: the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" and the COVID aid package that the president endorsed during his first presidency in 2020.