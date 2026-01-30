Senate deal to avert government shutdown stalls over Graham's objection

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de enero, 2026

The Senate did not bring to a vote Thursday night a government funding deal reached between the president, Donald Trump, and Senate Democrats to avoid a partial government shutdown and extend funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks. The situation arose because senators failed to agree on the amendments that would be brought to a vote.

It was Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who reported that the vote would not go forward last night. He emerged from Senate Majority Leader John Thune's (RS.D.) office and declared, "We’re not voting tonight."

Graham noted that there is language in the bill that would remove a provision that allows senators to sue if their phone records were collected as part of the investigation of former special prosecutor Jack Smith.

"What senator wouldn’t want notification that they’re looking at your phone?" the Republican questioned in remarks picked up byThe Hill.

"I fixed the problem that people had. I’m not going to ignore what happened. If you were abused, you think you were abused, your phone records were illegally seized, you should have your day in court. Every senator should want to make sure this never happens again," the senator stressed.

In addition, Graham also noted that he had a problem with the lack of Homeland Security funding for the entire year. "The cops need us right now. They’re being demonized. They’re being spat upon. They can’t sleep at night."

For his part, Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer blamed Graham for the delay and asserted that Republicans need to get their act together.