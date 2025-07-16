Zohran Mamdani maintains his socialist, anti-rich rhetoric to New York business leaders

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de julio, 2025

Zohran Mamdani makes no secret of his socialist agenda. The controversial Democratic candidate for New York mayor stood firm during a much-anticipated meeting with Big Apple business leaders on Tuesday, doubling down on his plan to raise taxes on the wealthy if elected.

The Democrat, who last month said billionaires shouldn't exist, spoke with about 100 CEOs convened by the Partnership for New York City at his request for the first of two days of scheduled meetings with big businessmen.

During the meeting, Mamdani answered questions about his socialist/communist position on various issues and his anti-Israel comments. A source told the New York Post that when asked about his intention to hit the wealthy and corporations, the socialist claimed that in the past, taxes had been raised on those groups without resulting in an exodus of high-income earners from the Big Apple.

"He didn’t back away from any policy position, though he did so in a non-confrontational manner. It shows he’s a good politician. He was very confident," the source said.

In addition, it was learned that what he did try to move away from was his previous use of the phrase "seizing the means of production," a Marxist concept. He claimed, indirectly, that it was a beginner's mistake. However, for some attendees at the meeting, Mamdani "talks so much and says so little."

Comments on Israel

Sources said the meeting was ignored by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon—a Partnership board member—who excused himself, citing a scheduling conflict. But he was not alone; other top Wall Street executives did not attend the meeting, instead opting to send lower-ranking representatives.

Sources said that when questioned by business leaders about the controversial anti-Israel slogan "globalize the intifada," Mamdani responded that he did not recommend its use. For his part, Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer and of Jewish origin, questioned Mamdani for using the term "genocide" to refer to Israel's defense.

Insecurity in the city

Speaking about insecurity in the city and shoplifting, the socialist further exposed his empty proposition by launching into a lengthy discussion about people with mental illnesses. "You scratch your head and say, ‘He didn’t answer the question. Unless you believe everyone who commits retail theft is mentally ill,'" a source highlighted.

"He (Mamdani) speaks very well, in paragraphs. He’s well organized. It’s easy to fall into the trap of not getting an answer to your question," he added.

The socialist left more than one wondering.....

Sources agreed that the socialist leader managed to get through the meeting without making political mistakes, leaving several tycoons wondering if they could work with a self-confessed communist.

"He doesn’t act like he has it in the bag but does say, ‘If I am mayor’ in a way that got people thinking, ‘Oh he really could be mayor. So do we fight him or do we work with him? I think a lot thought they could work with him", one source highlighted.

Finally, Kathryn Wylde, executive director of Partnership for New York City, told The Post that Mamdani managed to "alleviate certain fears" among the most important people in the business sector who attended the event.