Cuomo calls on Mamdani ‘unequivocally’ to reject ‘globalize the intifada’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 6 de octubre, 2025

Ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York and a current candidate for mayor of New York City, called on state assemblyman and mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani to officially condemn the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.”

“Let’s be clear: Calls to ‘globalize the intifada’ are not abstract slogans—they are calls for violence against Jews. There is no justification, no context and no moral equivalence that excuses that language or intent,” read a statement from Cuomo, who is running as an Independent.

He added that “Mamdani continues to play word games instead of showing moral clarity. Today, I again call on him—directly and unequivocally—to denounce this phrase and to reject any movement that glorifies violence or targets Jewish people.”

Mamdani, a Socialist Democrat, has frequently criticized Israel, accusing the Jewish state of war crimes in its fight against Hamas in Gaza, and has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if the leader comes to New York City.

