Illinois: DHS arrests protester with alleged ties to Antifa for carrying loaded gun at protests outside ICE facility
The arrest occurred during a protest with hundreds of participants blocking access to the ICE processing center. According to the official DHS statement, Elias Cepeda is a journalist and professor in the English Department at Northeastern Illinois University.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Saturday that Elias Cepeda described as a “violent agitator” with alleged Antifa ties, was arrested Sept. 26 while carrying a loaded firearm and four magazines outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Broadview, Illinois.
The incident occurred amid protests during Operation Midway Blitz, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was responsible for seizing Cepeda's gun.
According to the official DHS release, Cepeda, identified through his LinkedIn account account, as a journalist and professor in the English Department at Northeastern Illinois University, posted social media content that compared ICE to Nazis and glorified violence against federal law enforcement.
“Elias Cepeda has suspected ties to the domestic terrorist organization ANTIFA and has a history of glorifying violence against—and the killing of—our brave law enforcement,” Under Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated in the release.
“Violent individuals like Cepeda are putting the public and our law enforcement’s lives in danger. Just two days after the horrific attack on ICE in Dallas, Cepeda brought a loaded gun and multiple magazines to our ICE Broadview facility. Thank God law enforcement intervened and arrested Cepeda before he could have potentially shot or killed anyone.”
For their part, federal agents responded with pepper ammunition and tear gas, arresting at least two people that day, including Cepeda.
The Trump Administration's warning
“Let this serve as a stark warning to any individual who wishes to do our law enforcement harm or any ANTIFA terrorist: President Trump and Secretary Noem will fight every day to protect and defend the men and women who keep our country safe from violent extremists and criminal illegal aliens alike."
The university has so far not issued comment on the matter.
Some postings by Cepeda on X show his activism against ICE operations, including demands for the removal of security barriers at Broadview.