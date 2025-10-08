Senate Republicans win massive confirmation of more than 100 Trump nominees

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de octubre, 2025

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved, in a single vote of 51-47, a massive package of 107 nominations by President Donald Trump, using the new procedure dubbed by Democrats as the "nuclear option," which allows large blocs of nominations to be confirmed by a simple majority.

The decision comes as the government shutdown stretches into its seventh day, with the Senate stuck in negotiations.

Among the confirmed nominees is former NFL player Herschel Walker, who has been chosen to serve as ambassador to The Bahamas, a position that has been vacant for nearly 15 years.

In the same batch, more than two dozen ambassadors, several prosecutors and various senior executive positions were confirmed. Among the profiles with the greatest impact were Sergio Gor, ratified as U.S. ambassador to India, and the ratification of Paul Atkins, president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for a seat on the commission until 2031.

The vote was taken "en bloc" under S. Res. 412, the new framework that streamlines appointments following the Republican-driven regulatory pivot in September.

This is the second application of the mechanism. The first time was last Sept. 18, when 48 nominations were confirmed in a single vote, including Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece and Callista Gingrich to Switzerland (and Liechtenstein).

The rules, which Democrats have challenged, reduce the minority's ability to delay and allow for the bundling of non-judicial nominations. However, they maintain certain procedural steps before the final vote.

In parallel to these approvals, the government shutdown continues, putting increasing pressure on Democrats and Republicans. The dispute reached a new sticking point today over back pay for employees on furlough without pay, while airline delays pile up due to traffic control tensions and oversight functions at agencies such as ICE suffer.

The Republican majority and Democratic minority reiterated their positions throughout the day, with no clear progress on unlocking funding.