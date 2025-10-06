Trump tells US service members they will 'receive every cent promised' despite shutdown

Published by Just The News 6 de octubre, 2025

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, President Trump said that no one will go unpaid due to the government shutdown.

“I want you to know that despite the current Democrat-induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny. Don’t worry about it,” Trump said on Sunday to cheers in Norfolk, Virginia.

Trump promised that service members “will receive every cent promised,” and also pledged "across the board pay raises."

Prior to his arrival in Norfolk on Sunday, Trump accused Democrats of intentionally shutting down federal operations.

"I call them Democrat layoffs," he told reporters. "We have a record-setting economy. We have a record-setting country. Prices are way down. We're doing better than the country has ever done and the Democrats hate seeing that. It's up to them. Anybody laid off, that's because of the Democrats."

Trump said that U.S. forces had struck another vessel off Venezuela, signaling that he intends to expand the scope of efforts to combat illegal drug smuggling.

