Government shutdown meme war: after outrage over Trump's posts, Democrats join online battle

A collage of memes uploaded on 'X' by Democrats and Republicans. @GovPressOffice; @DHSgov; @realdonaldtrump .

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 1 de octubre, 2025

After President Donald Trump shared several memes and videos of the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, wearing a sombrero and Mexican maracas, Democrats reacted indignantly, accusing the Republican leader of being a "racist." However, after legislative negotiations failed and the first government shutdown in seven years was consummated, Democrats responded with the same tactic, uploading memes of Trump, Republicans, and Vice President JD Vance.

Now, on social media, there is a genuine meme war going on over the government shutdown.

One of the first posts was uploaded by California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who uploaded an AI-edited video of Vice President Vance.

Although the meme went viral, so did the criticism. Kyle Mann, editor-in-chief of the right-wing satirical outlet The Babylon Bee, reminded Newsom that his team led an effort to overturn a California law banning the use of AI videos to mock politicians.

"Gavin should be thankful we at @TheBabylonBee sued the state of California and got the law he signed to stop people from parodying politicians using A.I. overturned," Mann wrote.

Gavin should be thankful we at @TheBabylonBee sued the state of California and got the law he signed to stop people from parodying politicians using A.I. overturned https://t.co/77uCMTvanA — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) October 1, 2025

The Democrats' official 'X' account also uploaded a meme explaining, in a partisan and satirical way, how the government shutdown happened. Republicans also responded to that post.

Newsom's press office also joined the fray with a meme featuring Trump dressed as French Queen Marie Antoinette.

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

The White House, ridiculing the Democrats' outrage over the Mexican hat memes, insisted with a threat: "The sombreros will continue until the government reopens."

The sombreros will continue until the government reopens pic.twitter.com/w8GC3eLlAX — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) October 1, 2025

The official account of the Department of Homeland Security shifted its focus away from the government shutdown and posted an immigration-related meme.

The meme war comes just after JD Vance ironized that the hat memes would end once Democrats agree to the Republican proposal to refund the government.

"I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop," Vance said at a White House press conference.

Vance also downplayed the significance of Jeffries calling the memes posted by Trump racist.

"The president's joking, and we're having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats' positions and even, you know, poking some, some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves," he said.