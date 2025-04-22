Paul Atkins sworn in as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de abril, 2025

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday that Paul Atkins was officially sworn in as the regulatory body's chairman at an event that took place in the evening hours after he was nominated by the U.S. President Donald Trump last January. "I am honored by the trust and confidence President Trump and the Senate have placed in me to lead the SEC. As I return to the SEC, I am pleased to join with my fellow Commissioners and the agency’s dedicated professionals to advance its mission to facilitate capital formation; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and protect investors. Together we will work to ensure that the U.S. is the best and most secure place in the world to invest and do business," Atkins detailed in his first official statement as SEC chairman.

Atkins had already served on the SEC during the administration of former President George W. Bush, after the latter appointed him as commissioner of the regulatory body from 2002 to 2008. During this period, Atkins was characterized for always advocating not only for transparency, but also for the use of cost-benefit analyses within the SEC. As early as 2009, he was appointed as a member of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), where he served until 2010.

Atkins and the crypto world

Shortly before being nominated by the Republican leader to serve as SEC chairman, Atkins was the CEO of a company called Patomak Global Partners, which was founded in 2009 and in which he was mainly engaged during the last few years. In this role, he showed not only an in-depth knowledge about the U.S. economy, but also about cryptocurrency, which he has supported in various events and statements detailing his views on the asset class's current value and how it can have greater importance in the future.

In fact, Atkins was one of the main advisors of the stablecoin Reserve protocol governance token, which was launched by Patomak Global Partners in 2019.