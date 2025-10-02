"No more identity politics": Joe Rogan celebrated Hegseth's plan to eliminate "woke garbage" from the military

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de octubre, 2025

Celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to remove woke culture from the U.S. military so there would be "no more identity politics and b*llshit" as well as demanding better physical conditions. “Well you saw what the f— was going on over the last four years. You got guys in dresses talking about how it’s really important to have inclusiveness, ‘It’s the most important thing about the military, it’s inclusivity,’”Rogan commented during his latest podcast.

Also, the comedian and sportscaster explained, "We had crazy people that were in charge of very important positions, including that guy that was stealing women’s clothes. That guy was in charge of like f— nuclear waste and he’s running around stealing people’s underwear. With lipstick and a bald head." Rogan was referring to Sam Brinton, a former Department of Energy official who was the first "openly gender-fluid person" to serve in the U.S. government. Brinton was fired in 2022 after being caught several times stealing luggage in surveillance videos and images.

Hegseth's plan

Rogan's comments during his podcast came just hours after Hegseth told hundreds of generals, during a speech at Quantico, that the military was done with "woke garbage". Hegseth presented his plan for the future of the U.S. military, in which combat troops would once again meet the "highest male standard only." Similarly, the defense secretary announced the implementation of a new fitness plan for troops and generals, asserting that he was "tired" of seeing "fat" generalswalking around.

In his speech, Hegseth also emphasized the need to maintain strict physical standards, stating that all service members, at all ranks, must submit physical fitness tests and meet certain weight and height requirements twice a year. "Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” he said. “Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon leading commands around the country and the world. It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are," he noted.