"No more identity politics": Joe Rogan celebrated Hegseth's plan to eliminate "woke garbage" from the military

Rogan's comments during his podcast came just hours after Hegseth told hundreds of generals during a speech at Quantico that the military was done with woke culture.

Joe Rogan on his podcast/ ScreenshotJoe Rogan Experience

Published by
Luis Francisco Orozco

Celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to remove woke culture from the U.S. military so there would be "no more identity politics and b*llshit" as well as demanding better physical conditions. “Well you saw what the f— was going on over the last four years. You got guys in dresses talking about how it’s really important to have inclusiveness, ‘It’s the most important thing about the military, it’s inclusivity,’”Rogan commented during his latest podcast.

">

Also, the comedian and sportscaster explained, "We had crazy people that were in charge of very important positions, including that guy that was stealing women’s clothes. That guy was in charge of like f— nuclear waste and he’s running around stealing people’s underwear. With lipstick and a bald head." Rogan was referring to Sam Brinton, a former Department of Energy official who was the first "openly gender-fluid person" to serve in the U.S. government. Brinton was fired in 2022 after being caught several times stealing luggage in surveillance videos and images.

Hegseth's plan

Rogan's comments during his podcast came just hours after Hegseth told hundreds of generals, during a speech at Quantico, that the military was done with "woke garbage". Hegseth presented his plan for the future of the U.S. military, in which combat troops would once again meet the "highest male standard only." Similarly, the defense secretary announced the implementation of a new fitness plan for troops and generals, asserting that he was "tired" of seeing "fat" generalswalking around.

In his speech, Hegseth also emphasized the need to maintain strict physical standards, stating that all service members, at all ranks, must submit physical fitness tests and meet certain weight and height requirements twice a year. "Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” he said. “Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon leading commands around the country and the world. It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are," he noted.

Rogan criticized the left for its attitude in the wake of the Charlie Kirk murder

In the same episode, Rogan sharply criticized the American left, saying he was shocked at the way many people who profess that ideology, and claim to be empathetic, justified or relativized the murder of Charlie Kirk. "What the f*ck is wrong? The Charlie Kirk thing f------ opened up my eyes. I never expected so many people would celebrate that man's murder. It’s just bizarre, like, normal people that, I think, think they're good people, and they think, they genuinely think, that guy was a bad guy. And I don't think they're right. And I think they were indoctrinated. And I don't agree with everything that Charlie Kirk said or did" he commented.

Also, Rogan noted, "I don't think some of the things he said he should have said, but the fact that people were cheering when he died — normal people, housewives, moms, like f------ people working at banks, people working at various industries — celebrating a man getting shot in front of his kids in the front of the whole world. Like what the f--- is wrong with us?"

